Arizona lawmakers vote to repeal law protecting most unborn children from abortion

May 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Arizona lawmakers have voted to repeal an 1864 law that protects most unborn children from abortion.

The measure to repeal the legislation passed the state house and senate by narrow margins (32-28 and 16-14).

The votes came weeks after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the state may enforce the 1864 law.

Current Arizona law, which is not affected by the repeal, protects most unborn children from abortion after the 15th week of life, but permits their killing before that time, with nearly 1,100 children aborted in the state each month.

