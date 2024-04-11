Catholic World News

Arizona can enforce an 1864 law criminalizing nearly all abortions, court says

April 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: In a 4-2 decision, the Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the state may enforce an 1864 law protecting almost all unborn children from abortion.

Arizona law currently protects most unborn children from abortion after the 15th week of life, but permits their killing before that time, with nearly 1,100 aborted in the state each month, according to the Associated Press.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!