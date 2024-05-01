Catholic World News

UK to lift rule limiting Catholic enrollment in Catholic schools

May 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Gillian Keegan, the British education secretary, has announced that the government will lift a rule that had barred free religious schools from accepting more than half of their students on the basis of their religious faith.

The Catholic bishops of England and Wales had pushed for the elimination of the rule, which was introduced in 2010, saying that it conflicted with religious freedom. Bishop Marcus Stock, who chairs the Catholic Education Service, welcomed the change, saying that it would allow Catholic schools to provide for more children with special needs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!