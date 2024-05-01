Catholic World News

Pope denounces profits from arms industry

May 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular weekly public audience on May 1, Pope Francis renewed his condemnation of arms trafficking.

After urging prayers for peace, particularly in Gaza and Ukraine, the Pope said that “today the investments that yield the most income are the factories of weapons.” Pope Francis has made the same claim in the past, citing an economist whose name he did not mention as the source of his analysis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!