Congressman seeks curbs on ‘Wild West’ of IVF technology

May 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen has called upon the Centers for Disease Control to provide clear information about the types of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures used in the US.

The Republican lawmaker said that IVF clinics in the US operate without significant oversight, whereas in European countries laws bar the clinics from “practicing eugenics or carelessly destroying human life.” He said that the US has become “the Wild West of assisted reproductive technology.”

