Pope Francis, at general audience, reflects on virtue of faith

May 01, 2024

At his May 1 general audience, held in Paul VI Audience Hall, Pope Francis reflected on the theological virtue of faith, in the latest talk in a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the virtues and vices.

The Pontiff did read aloud his entire talk: the Vatican announced that the text “includes parts that were not read out loud, but should be considered as such.”

“In our continuing catechesis on the theological virtues, which unite us to God and strengthen the moral virtues, we now turn to faith,” the Pontiff stated, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “The Catechism states that by faith we believe in God and all that God has revealed to us, and freely commit our entire self to him (cf. no. 1814).”

The summary continued:

Throughout the Scriptures, we encounter poignant examples of this manifested in the lives of such individuals as Abraham, Moses and the Blessed Virgin Mary, who embarked on uncharted paths fraught with perils entrusting themselves completely to God. Yet even among believers, there are times when faith can falter and fear takes hold. Let us remember that faith is a gift, a gift that must be asked for with confidence in the power of God’s grace to give stability and strength to our lives. Like the disciples in the boat, buffeted by the storm on the lake, let us turn to Jesus each day and beg him: Lord, increase our faith!” (Lk 17:5)

