Leading Vatican diplomat criticizes push for abortion

May 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, lamented “the push for abortion under the guise of politically correct language,” 30 years after the International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo.

At the Cairo conference, the Holy See worked with many Muslim nations to head off attempts to declare an international right to abortion.

The push for abortion “is not just a harmful misunderstanding” of the Cairo conference’s program of action, “but of development in a wider sense,” Archbishop Caccia said in an April 29 statement. “It also leads to the erosion of respect for the sanctity of human life and the inalienable dignity of the human person.”

