Catholic World News

AP sees ‘an immense shift toward the old ways’ in Church in the US

May 01, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: In a tendentious wire story, the Associated Press reports on a “shift, molded by plummeting church attendance, increasingly traditional priests and growing numbers of young Catholics searching for more orthodoxy,” that has “reshaped parishes across the country.”

“I don’t want my daughter to be Catholic, not if this is the Roman Catholic Church that is coming.” said one woman in a Wisconsin parish, after “contemporary hymns were replaced by music rooted in medieval Europe.” (The AP reporter was presumably referring to Gregorian chant, which the Second Vatican Council decreed “should be given pride of place in liturgical services.”)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!