French prosecutor dismisses charges against priest who opposed homosexuality

April 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A French prosecutor has declined to press criminal charges against a prominent Catholic priest who had stirred public outrage with online statements that homosexuality is a “weakness.”

Father Matthieu Raffray, a traditionalist priest with a large following, had posted in March encouraging people to fight against homosexual inclinations. The French government’s minister for equality, Aurore Bergé, had encouraged prosecution of the priest for his remarks. But the prosecutor determined that “it does not appear that there is any infraction sufficiently characterized to justify any criminal procedure against him.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

