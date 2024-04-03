Catholic World News

French priest faces charges for condemning homosexual acts

April 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A popular French priest could face criminal charges for saying that homosexual acts are sinful and a homosexual inclination is a weakness.

Father Matthieu Raffray’s statements drew outrage from Aurore Bergé, the government’s minister for equality, who said: “In the face of hatred I’m not going to let anything get by.” She referred the case to an anti-discrimination task force, which in turn recommended it to the public prosecutor.

Father Raffray commented that “what’s at stake is not me but the freedom of being a Christian today.”

