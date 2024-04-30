Catholic World News

Miami archbishop slams Biden for ‘unconscionable’ deportation of Haitian refugees

April 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “What President Biden has done is unconscionable when you think of the fact that he’s deported over 28,000 Haitians back to Haiti in the last three years, at a time when Haiti has been in a political, social, and economic freefall,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami. “If a house is on fire, you don’t force people to run back into the burning house.”

President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “are speaking about them [Haitian refugees] as if they were an invasive species, [when] they’re human beings,” the prelate added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!