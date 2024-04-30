Catholic World News

Mexican bishop abducted, released

April 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A retired Mexican bishop known for his attempts to mediate between drug cartels was abducted on April 27 and then released.

Bishop Salvador Rangel, OFM, 78, retired as bishop of Chilpancingo-Chilapa in 2022.

“Considering his poor health, we call firmly but respectfully to those who are holding Bishop Rangel captive to allow him to take the medications he needs in a proper and timely fashion, as an act of humanity,” the Mexican bishops’ conference stated before his release.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

