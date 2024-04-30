Catholic World News

Sicilian bishops meet with Pontiff, discuss migration, criminality, depopulation

April 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the bishops of Sicily, who were in Rome for their ad limina visit, in an April 29 audience.

Bishop Antonino Raspanti of Acireale, president of the Sicilian episcopal conference, said that during the “very cordial” and “very long” meeting, the Pope and the bishops discussed migrants, the Mafia, and corruption. They also discussed “the problem of depopulation, because unfortunately people are leaving our island.”

