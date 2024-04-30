Catholic World News

Schedule released for papal trip to Verona

April 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit the northern Italian city of Verona on Saturday, May 18.

During the morning of his 11-hour visit, the Pope will address priests and religious and meet with young people. He will then chair a meeting, “Arena of Peace: Justice and Peace Embrace.”

Around noon, the Pontiff will visit a prison, address prisoners, and have lunch with them. At 3:00 in the afternoon, he will attend Mass in a stadium.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!