Africa is united on Fiducia Supplicans, cardinal says

April 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church in Africa is united in communion” regarding the Vatican declaration Fiducia Supplicans, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo said at a press conference last week.

“This is the reason why we shall no longer talk about Fiducia Supplicans,” the cardinal said. “It has been buried.”

Cardinal Ambongo—who is the president of the president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) and a member of the College of Cardinals—gave his endorsement to a recent talk in which another leading African prelate, Cardinal Robert Sarah, had urged Church leaders in Africa to maintain the unity of the faith, applauding African bishops for their “firm opposition to Fiducia Supplicans.”

