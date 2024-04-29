Catholic World News

Canonization soon for Pier Giorgio Frassati?

April 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints says that the canonization of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati is “on the horizon.”

Cardinal Marcello Semararo told an Italian Catholic Action audience that the canonization of the Italian layman, who died in 1925 at the age of only 24, is “in sight for the coming Jubilee Year 2025.”

