Biden administration forbids disclosure of out-of-state abortions to law enforcement

April 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Amending health privacy regulations, the Biden administration has prohibited disclosure of information about out-of-state abortions to law enforcement officials and others who are conducting a “criminal, civil, or administrative investigation” into acts that are illegal in their own state.

