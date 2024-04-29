Catholic World News

‘Taking care of the elderly is taking on a legacy,’ Pope tells foundation

April 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed members of the Fundación Memorial Papa Francisco (Pope Francis Memorial Foundation) on April 26.

“Thank you for what you do,” the Pope said. “Taking care of the elderly is taking on a legacy. And handing down this legacy. Therefore, at the other end are the children. Coming here, I appreciated the joy with which he drank from his bottle. A promise. A legacy and a promise. And we are the bridge.”

