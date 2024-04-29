Catholic World News

Love makes us better, richer, and wiser, Pope tells grandparents and grandchildren

April 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed some 6,000 grandparents and grandchildren at “The Caress and the Smile”, an April 27 event in Paul VI Audience Hall for grandparents and grandchildren.

During his address, Pope Francis emphasized that love makes us better, richer, and wiser, as he recalled memories of one of his grandfathers, an Italian veteran who taught him that war is bad.

“Please, go to see your grandparents, do not marginalize them: it is for your own good,” the Pope advised. “The marginalization of the elderly corrupts all the seasons of life, not just that of old age.”

