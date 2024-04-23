Catholic World News

‘The caress and the smile’: 6,000 grandparents, grandchildren to gather with Pope Francis

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference on April 22, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia discussed “The Caress and the Smile,” an April 27 event at which 6,000 grandparents, other elderly persons, and grandchildren are expected to gather with Pope Francis.

The president of the Pontifical Academy for Life highlighted the warm relations between grandparents and grandchildren and expressed hope that the event will “encourage a real wind of spring capable of changing the direction of the demographic emergency,” in the words of the Vatican newspaper. Births in Italy have fallen to a record low, and there are now more Italians over 80 than under 10.

