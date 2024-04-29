Catholic World News

Like Venice, people are beautiful, fragile, Pope says during journey to city

April 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made a brief apostolic journey to Venice on April 28, during which he met with prisoners, artists, and young people before preaching a homily at Mass and delivering his Sunday Regina Caeli address.

“We can bring the fruits of the Gospel into the reality we inhabit: fruits of justice and peace, fruits of solidarity and mutual care; carefully-made choices to preserve our environmental and human heritage,” he preached during Mass. “We need our Christian communities, neighborhoods and cities to become welcoming, inclusive and hospitable places,”

During his Regina Caeli address, he prayed for peace in Haiti and said he was thinking of “beleaguered Ukraine, Palestine and Israel, of the Rohingya and the many populations who suffer because of war and violence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

