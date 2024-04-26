Catholic World News

Tajikistan’s president meets with Pontiff

April 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Emomali Rahmon, Tajikistan’s president since 1994, in an April 26 audience.

Rahmon also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The parties discussed “the good relations between the Holy See and Tajikistan,” “some aspects of the country’s political and socio-economic situation,” and “the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding between peoples and cultures for the promotion of peace and stability,” according to a Vatican statement.

The Central Asian nation of 9.3 million (map) is 98% Muslim, but is known for its repression of all public religiosity.

