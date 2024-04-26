Catholic World News

Wisconsin clergy abuse probe enters 4th year

April 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The attorney general of Wisconsin has published an update on the state’s clergy abuse probe as it enters its fourth year.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said that his department has received 274 abuse reports, 66 of which were previously unreported, and 76 of which were previously reported only to a religious authority.

Kaul pledged to issue a final report, though he said that the timing of its release is uncertain.

