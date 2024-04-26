Catholic World News

Pope asks lay Catholics to prepare for synod’s ‘prophetic’ stage

April 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis described the concluding October 2024 session of the synod on synodality as the synod’s “prophetic” stage and its “most challenging and important” stage.

“Now it is a matter of translating the work of the previous stages into choices that will give impetus and new life to the mission of the Church in our time,” he said. “The most important thing of this synod is synodality, the subjects and topics are there to advance this expression of the Church that is synodality.”

“For this, there is a need for people forged in the Spirit, for ‘pilgrims of hope’ ... men and women capable of charting and walking new and challenging paths,” the Pope added.

The Pontiff made his remarks about the synod at the conclusion of an address to members of Italian Catholic Action. During the address, he proposed a “culture of embrace” to the members of the lay apostolate.

