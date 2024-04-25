Catholic World News

Pope proposes ‘culture of embrace’ for Catholic Action

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on April 25 with members of Italian Catholic Action, and encouraged them to adopt a “culture of the embrace.”

In his remarks to the group the Pope asked them to “bear witness to everyone that the way of the embrace is the way of life.” He spoke of “first the missing embrace, then the embrace that saves, and third the embrace that changes life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

