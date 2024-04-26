Catholic World News

Global hunger on the rise

April 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the 2024 Global Report on Food Crises, the Vatican newspaper reported that over 281 million people in 59 countries suffered from high levels of acute food insecurity in 2023—up from 105 million people in 48 countries in 2016.

“In addition to the dramatic situation in Gaza, where 81% of families do not have access to safe and clean water, Sudan has also suffered the greatest deterioration in its condition” because of the civil war there, L’Osservatore Romano reported. “Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Syria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Yemen also suffer from food crises.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!