Pope, in CBS interview, speaks on war, climate change

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In another televised interview—his first with at US network—Pope Francis has renewed his call for peace in Ukraine and in Gaza, and has dismissed as “foolish” peole who do not believe in the urgency of climate change.

In an interview with Norah O’Donnell of CBS, timed for broadcast before World Children’s Day, the Pope spoke about the suffering of children in war zones. “Those kids don’t know how to smile,” he said ruefully. “That’s really very serious.”

Questioned about Catholics who have left the Church, the Pope said: “If in this parish, the priest doesn’t seem welcoming, I understand; but go and look.” He said that there is “always a place” where Catholics will be welcome.

CBS broadcast excerpts from the interview on April 24. A more extended conversation—covering more controversial issues—will air later in May.

