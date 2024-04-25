Catholic World News

Baby flown from UK to Vatican for emergency surgery

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An infant with a congenital heart condition has been airlifted from a hospital in the United Kingdom to Rome, to undergo emergency surgery at the Vatican’s Bambino Gesu Hospital.

The child, who has not been identified, is the child of an Italian citizen who lives and works in the UK. He sought treatment for the baby in Rome after being informed by the National Health Service that treatment would not be approved.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

