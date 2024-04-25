Catholic World News

Kenyan cardinal officially listed as one year younger

April 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: The new edition of the Vatican yearbook, the Annuario Pontificio, has subtracted a year from the listed age of Cardinal John Njue, the retired Archbishop of Nairobi.

Because his birth records are unavailable, Cardinal Njue had been listed as being born simply in “1944.” That date has now been corrected to January 1, 1946.

The change has important implications for Cardinal Njue, who would have become ineligible to vote in a papal election or sit on a Vatican dicastery upon reaching his 80th birthday—which had previously been set at December 31 of this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!