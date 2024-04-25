Catholic World News

Lawyers, accountants have received over $36M in New Orleans archdiocesan bankruptcy case

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Four years after the Archdiocese of New Orleans declared bankruptcy, over $36.3 million has been paid to attorneys, accountants, and other professionals, according to court records.

Jones Walker, the archdiocese’s law firm, has received nearly $15.5 million; victims’ attorneys have received nearly $13.5 million; and other attorneys, as well as accountants, actuaries and other professionals, have received over $7.3 million.

