Supreme Court appears skeptical that state abortion bans conflict with federal health care law

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A divided Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Moyle v. United States.

A 1986 federal law mandates that hospitals that receive Medicare funds provide emergency care to patients—and the Biden administration has interpreted emergency care to include some abortions. Citing the 1986 law, the administration has challenged an Idaho law that protects almost all unborn children from abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

