A ‘single drop of pride’ can spoil an entire life, Pope warns

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Pride is a potent poison: a single drop is enough to spoil an entire life filled with goodness,” Pope Francis tweeted on April 24. “A person may have performed a mountain of good deeds, but if we did them only to exalt ourselves, then we cannot call ourselves virtuous.”

