Open the door to Our Lady, Pope tells Italian diocese

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a video message to the faithful of the Diocese of Termoli-Larino, Italy, as the diocese prepared to welcome, for a week, a statue of Our Lady of Fátima.

Our Lady is “coming now,” Pope Francis said. “She will arrive by helicopter, but then she’ll knock; with her presence, she knocks on the door of families, of homes—on the door of your hearts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

