Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch reflects on 200 days of war

April 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a lengthy interview with Robert Cetera of L’Osservatore Romano, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, reflected on 200 days of war.

“When we met in Gaza in November for a long conversation 30 days after the beginning of the war, we certainly did not think we would find ourselves here again after 200 days, and without a possible solution to the conflict,” the prelate said.

“I have lived in this land for 34 years. It is now my land and I have seen so much between wars, intifada, and clashes, but I have no doubt: this is the most difficult trial we have had to face,” he continued. “The uncertainty now is about how much longer this war will last, and even more, what will happen after because you see one thing is certain. Nothing will ever be like before. “

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!