Australian police arrest 7 in ‘religious extremist’ network

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Australian police have arrested seven teenagers who they said were part of a network of “religious extremists” involved in the stabbing attack on an Assyrian Orthodox bishop.

The teenager who was arrested after the assault on Mar Mari Emmanuel was a part of the group, which was organized around a “religiously motivated, violent extremist ideology,” a spokesman for prosecutors said. Police said that the arrests were made to keep the community safe from further attacks.

Officials did not identify those arrested because they are minors. Nor did they identify the religion with which the teenagers were allied. But witnesses have reported that the teen who attacked Mar Mari Emmanuel shouted about insults to the prophet Mohammed.

Australian courts have banned social-media platforms in Australia from showing videos of the violent attack on the Assyrian Orthodox prelate. X (formerly Twitter) has announced that it will challenge the ban.

