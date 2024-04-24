Catholic World News

Biden makes Sign of the Cross at pro-abortion rally

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden shocked American Catholics when he ostentatiously made the Sign of the Cross during a political rally when a Democratic Party leader spoke against restrictions on abortion.

When Florida’s Democratic Party chairman Nikki Fried blasted a measure to ban abortions after six weeks of gestation, Biden—standing beside her on the platform—ostentatiously blessed himself.

