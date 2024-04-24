Catholic World News

Four German bishops opt out of ‘Synodal Council’

April 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Passau diocese (German)

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of four German dioceses have announced that they will not participate in planning for a “Synodal Council” that will include lay people in pastoral decisions.

In their statement Cardinal Rainer Woelki of Cologne and Bishops Gregor Hanke of Eichstätt, Rudolf Voderholzer of Regensburg, and Stefan Oster of Passau said that Synodal Council proposed by the episcopal conference is “not compatible with the sacramental constitution of the Church,” as the Vatican has repeatedly warned. They went on to say that because they do not accept the initiative, it is not accurate to say that it has the support of the episcopal conference.

The four bishops said that they will wait for the Synod on Synodality to provide more guidance on how to create a synodal structure that is more in keeping with the mission of the universal Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!