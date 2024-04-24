Catholic World News

Pope prays again for peace in Ukraine, Gaza

April 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Once again Pope Francis concluded his weekly public audience on April 24 with an appeal for the faithful to pray for peace.

The Pope of “martyred Ukraine” and of Gaza that “suffers so much.” He offered a prayer for peace in the Holy Land, “that they may be two states, free and with good relations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!