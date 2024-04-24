Catholic World News

Toronto Catholic school board trustees vote against flying pro-life flag

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Toronto Catholic District School Board has voted against allowing schools to fly a pro-life flag ahead of the Canadian march for life. In 2021, the board voted in favor of allowing schools to fly a gay pride flag.

In Ontario, Catholic school board members are not appointed by bishops, but are elected during municipal elections.

