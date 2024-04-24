Catholic World News

Catholic Charities found partly liable for 2017 death of 4-year-old

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A jury has found Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Cleveland to be partially liable for the 2017 death of a four-year-old boy at the hands of his abusive mother.

A Catholic Charities caseworker was sentenced to three years in prison after she falsely stated, at least 11 times, that she had made required monthly visits to the home. Catholic Charities will pay least $960,000 in damages to the boy’s estate.

