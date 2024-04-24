Catholic World News

Fides corrects story on leading African cardinal, apologizes

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Fides, the news agency of the Pontifical Mission Societies, has apologized to Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of Kinshasa, DR Congo, for inaccurately reporting that the prelate accused the nation’s government of distributing weapons to armed groups.

“Inaccuracies (now corrected) had crept in during the transition from the original version of the interview (in Italian) to translations into other languages, leaving room for misinterpretations,” Fides reported. “We therefore apologize to the Cardinal himself and to all those who may have been perplexed or embittered by the content and catchphrases used in the reactions to the article.”

The Capuchin Franciscan cardinal is the sole African member of the Pope’s nine-member advisory Council of Cardinals.

