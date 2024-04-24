Catholic World News

Ohio judge bars enforcement of Saving Adolescents from Experimentation Act

April 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An Ohio judge has temporarily prevented the state’s Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act from taking effect.

Ohio lawmakers, overriding the governor’s veto, enacted the law in January. The law protects minors from cross-sex hormones and gender reassignment surgery; it also prevents boys in K-12 schools and men in colleges from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Ohio’s attorney general, Dave Yost, has appealed Judge Michael Holbrook’s decision.

