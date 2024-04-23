Catholic World News

Irish archbishop paints grim picture of drop in vocations

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin offered a grim account of the decline in priestly vocations as he addressed a group of lay people completing a course on catechesis.

“We feel perplexed, even that the Lord has abandoned us,” the archbishop said. “We feel that we have lost our way.”

Archbishop Farrell acknowledged that because of a sharp decline in priestly vocations, many parishes in Ireland would rely more heavily on lay leaders.

