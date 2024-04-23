Catholic World News

Bolivian bishop’s home raided; prosecutor sees financial misconduct

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Bolivia have raided the residence of a retired Catholic bishop, saying that he is suspected of involvement in a money-laundering operation.

A local prosecutor said that Bishop Karl Stetter—who retired in 2016 from his post as head of the Diocese of San Ignacio de Velasco—has been identified as the owner of extensive properties, which cannot be explained by his relatively modest income.

Bishop Aurelio Pesoa, the head of the Bolivian bishops’ conference, denounced the raid as “an act of intimidation of the pastors of the Bolivian Church.”

