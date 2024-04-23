Catholic World News

Record Catholic representation in Korean parliament

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: When South Korea’s National Assembly meets in May, there will be 80 Catholics among the 300 members: an all-time high for Catholic representation.

The proportion of Catholics in the National Assembly will be more than double the percentage (11.3%) in the nation’s population.

