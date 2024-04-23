Catholic World News

Pope to speak at UN in September?

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Citing unnamed Vatican sources, the French Catholic newspaper La Croix has reported that Pope Francis has accepted an invitation to address the UN General Assembly in September of this year.

If accurate, the report would suggest an unusually rigorous travel schedule for the 87-year-old Pontiff. Pope Francis is already scheduled to make a lengthy trip to Asia in early September, with stops expected in Indonesia, Singapore, Papua New Guina, East Timor, and possibly Vietnam.

