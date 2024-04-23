Catholic World News

Candace Owens becomes a Catholic

April 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Political commentator Candace Owens has disclosed that she has been received into the Catholic Church, saying “praise be to God for his gentle but relentless guiding of my heart toward Truth.”

Owens—whose husband George Farmer is also a convert to Catholicism—was received in the Brompton Oratory in London.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!