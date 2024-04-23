Catholic World News

President Biden issues Passover statement

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden issued a statement for Passover, which he described as a “holiday [that] reminds us of a profound and powerful truth: that even in the face of persecution, if we hold on to faith, we shall endure and overcome.”

Decrying “Hamas’ unspeakable evil on October 7th,” the president also lamented anti-Semitism.

“The ancient story of persecution against Jews in the Haggadah also reminds us that we must speak out against the alarming surge of Antisemitism—in our schools, communities, and online,” he wrote. “Silence is complicity. Even in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant Antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country.”

