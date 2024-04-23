Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman asks US government to be like Simon of Cyrene in South Sudan

April 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, has asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to assist South Sudan’s Christian leaders in fostering peace there, four years after the official end of the South Sudanese Civil War.

“The heads of the member churches of the SSCC [South Sudan Council of Churches] call on their international partners to help the people of South Sudan mediate these dialogue sessions,” Bishop Zaidan wrote on April 19. “The SSCC leaders have no illusions about how difficult this challenge will be, and they will need skilled and experienced expertise to engage in a meaningful and lasting way.”

“Similar to ‘Simon of Cyrene’ who helped Jesus carry his cross, I know the people of South Sudan can count on the United States Government to help the SSCC carry this cross,” Bishop Zaidan added.

