Catholic World News

Papal nuncio to US warns of ‘auto-referential’ Church

April 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio in the United States, told Catholic News Service that he believes there is a “tendency to withdraw, to be more auto-referential,” in the Church in the US and elsewhere.

While the Church in the United States has “always been very faithful to the Holy Father,” Cardinal Pierre said that “the difficulty in America, like in every country in a world which is globalized but becomes more and more individualistic, (is) to receive the message of the Pope, especially to work together.”

“The Pope feels that if we don’t work together, we are not a church,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!